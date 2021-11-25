Rebecca has penned a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, Richard. Instagram

The post was soon inundated with birthday wishes, including from fellow actor Jane Hall who wrote: "Happy Birthday RUCHUD!!!!!!! We all love you so very much. You are a wonder XXXX."

Sara Wiseman also shared the love, commenting: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The milestone comes just three weeks after Rebecca and Richard marked their 20 year wedding anniversary.

They originally met in 1999. Instagram

The Back To The Rafters actress celebrated the feat by taking a trip down memory lane on her Instagram, sharing photos from special moments over the years.

"20 years ago today this happened," the actress wrote.

"What a magical wonderful day it was. I am the luckiest because you big R are all the things. Happy Anniversary my love ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Rebecca and Richard tied the knot in 2001. Instagram

Rebecca and Richard originally met on the set of Aussie TV movie Dogwoman in 1999 - but their story goes back much further than that.

"In walks this beautiful, tall New Zealander who happened to live on the same street as me when I was five," the Back To The Rafters actress told Woman's Day last month about her and Richard's first meeting.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot on a beach in Thailand before welcoming their son, Zachary, three years after that.

"I can't imagine growing old with anyone else," Rebecca told the publication.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.