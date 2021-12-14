Rebecca has reprised her role as Aurora on Legacies. Instagram

According to E! News, Rebecca has landed a recurring role and will reprise her role as Aurora for the fourth season of the series.

She made her first appearance during episode eight last week, with her character out for revenge and it's Hope Mikaelson who will receive the full force of her hatred.

Taking to Instagram on Friday to share her excitement for the new gig, Rebecca shared two photos of herself in character, writing: "She’s baaaaaack…… 😈 @cwlegacies @thecw @netflix."

Fans of both Rebecca and her character were overjoyed to hear the news, and took to the comments to share their excitement.

"Such an honour and surprise to see her back. You rock," one fan wrote, while another added: "Iconic and legendary."

More comments followed suit, with her husband and former Home and Away co-star Luke Mitchell also expressing his support with a few emojis.

Rebecca has also been busy acting in the lead role of Silence of the Lambs' Clarice Starling in the prequel series Clarice.

Although, Home and Away fans will recognise the actress for her role as Ruby Buckton, where she starred in the Aussie soap between 2008 and 2012.

Since departing the sandy shores of Summer Bay, Rebecca and her husband Luke have made the move overseas, and are currently living in the US.

