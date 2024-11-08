Daydreaming about incredible holidays is one thing, but Travel Guides gives you a way to see it play out, with a cast of real-world Aussie Guides exploring all kinds of places and experiences. And Channel Nine has confirmed we’ll be getting an eighth season in 2025 – along with details of who’s back and where they’ll be going.
“The new series of Travel Guides promises more laughs, shocks and surprises than ever before,” Nine shared in a statement.
In 2025, we’ll see the Guides hit the pavement in New York City, take in the natural wonders of Kakadu in the Northern Territory, do Thailand on a budget and soak up the vistas in the Swiss Alps. Nine’s statement added that it “promises entertainment and inspiration in equal measure as our Guides wander the world ticking these holiday bucket lists and many more.”
So, who exactly will we be watching globetrot around and share their opinions in 2025? Here are the Travel Guides cast returning in 2025.
Kevin and Janetta
Fan favourites Kevin and Janetta will be back for their ninth season of Travel Guides in 2025, a gig the retired couple told us they “wouldn’t give up for anything.”
“It’s like a family,” Kevin shared in an exclusive New Idea interview in 2023.
“The cast and crew are about 40 of us. Everybody appreciates what a gift this has been for everyone.”
Kev, Dorian and Teng
These three best mates will be back on Travel Guides in 2025, no doubt with plenty of jokes and fun adventures.
Karly and Bri
After joining the cast in season 7, besties Karly and Bri will be back for more Travel Guides adventures in 2025.
Matt and Brett
The super social Matt and Brett will once again be the voice of reason as part of the Travel Guides 2025 cast as they take part in more moderate activities, with a few cocktail hours thrown in for good measure.
The Fren Family
Mark, Cathy, Victoria and Jonathan, aka The Fren Family, have been on Travel Guides since it started. The quirky family always seem to find the bright side to travel mishaps, so it will be interesting to see how they fare in all the locations for 2025.
When will there be a new season of Travel Guides?
The 2025 season of Travel Guides doesn’t have an air date yet. But if the past few years are anything to go by, we can look forward to new episodes in the first half of the year (it premiered in May 2024, April in 2023 and March in 2021).
It also seems like filming is underway already, with a post on The Fren Family’s Instagram wishing Mark a happy birthday on September 19, 2024, and saying: ” He is a lucky man to be celebrating his day with his family filming Travel Guides in a wonderful location somewhere around the world! We are planning something special tonight!”
But for now, at least we know who the Travel Guides 2025 cast is and some of the places they’ll be going.