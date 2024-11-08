Daydreaming about incredible holidays is one thing, but Travel Guides gives you a way to see it play out, with a cast of real-world Aussie Guides exploring all kinds of places and experiences. And Channel Nine has confirmed we’ll be getting an eighth season in 2025 – along with details of who’s back and where they’ll be going.

“The new series of Travel Guides promises more laughs, shocks and surprises than ever before,” Nine shared in a statement.

In 2025, we’ll see the Guides hit the pavement in New York City, take in the natural wonders of Kakadu in the Northern Territory, do Thailand on a budget and soak up the vistas in the Swiss Alps. Nine’s statement added that it “promises entertainment and inspiration in equal measure as our Guides wander the world ticking these holiday bucket lists and many more.”

So, who exactly will we be watching globetrot around and share their opinions in 2025? Here are the Travel Guides cast returning in 2025.

When will there be a new season of Travel Guides?

The 2025 season of Travel Guides doesn’t have an air date yet. But if the past few years are anything to go by, we can look forward to new episodes in the first half of the year (it premiered in May 2024, April in 2023 and March in 2021).

It also seems like filming is underway already, with a post on The Fren Family’s Instagram wishing Mark a happy birthday on September 19, 2024, and saying: ” He is a lucky man to be celebrating his day with his family filming Travel Guides in a wonderful location somewhere around the world! We are planning something special tonight!”

But for now, at least we know who the Travel Guides 2025 cast is and some of the places they’ll be going.

