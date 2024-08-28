Though fans are only just getting over the fact that The Bachelor won’t be returning to Australian screens any time soon, there’s a new spin-off series to look forward to…

The US reality series The Golden Bachelor is set to make its debut in Australia in the near future!

Gerry Turner was the Golden Bachelor in series 1 on ABC in the US. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS THE GOLDEN BACHELOR?

The Golden Bachelor is an American dating reality series that recently premiered on US screens in September 2023. The series is a spin-off of The Bachelor, dedicated to helping senior citizens find love.



When the initial casting call for the US season was issued in 2020, it called for men and women aged 65 and above, proving to cast a very different age bracket compared to the original Bachelor series we all know and love.



So far, the US series has only aired one season, casting 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur and widower, as the Bachelor.



The Golden Bachelor proved very successful, with the finale reaching 6.1 million viewers, making it the biggest ‘Bachelor’ episode in three years.

The Golden Bachelor aired on ABC in America. (Credit: Getty)

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GOLDEN BACHELOR AUSTRALIA?

The Golden Bachelor will be available on Channel Nine once the exciting new series is aired.

TV Blackbox confirmed that Nine will formally announce The Golden Bachelor Australia in October 2024, at its yearly UPFRONTS event.

WHEN WILL THE GOLDEN BACHELOR AUSTRALIA PREMIERE?

Though Channel Nine has kept quiet about its programming slate for 2025, it is expected that The Golden Bachelor will premiere sometime next year.



Hopefully more will be revealed at the UPFRONTS event taking place in October.

Check back here for updates.