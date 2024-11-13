Meet the celebrities taking part in Dancing with the Stars 2025!

Dancing With The Stars is cha-cha-ing its way back to our screens again in 2025, and a brand new batch of famous faces is getting ready to put their best feet forward.

Advertisement

Channel Seven has announced Shaun Micallef as the first star taking part in the new season, and our television insiders say he’s a great casting choice.

“Shaun is a bit of a surprising pick, but a really good name nonetheless,” a television insider tells New Idea. “Viewers love him and he’s guaranteed to put on a good show.

“Who knows how he’ll fare with learning the actual steps and dance technique, but his popularity could help him go far.

“He is going to have good banter with the judges too, especially Helen [Richey] if she’s coming back.”

Advertisement

Shaun is ready to trip the light fantastic! (Credit: Getty)

The popular comedian and presenter was confirmed as being the first celebrity contestant for the 2025 season at Channel Seven’s Upfront event, which showcases it’s new year programming line-up.

This is the first time Shaun has opted to take part in a reality show. He has previously acted in popular TV shows such as SeaChange and Offspring but is best know for hosting the satirical news comedy series Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell. He also hosted Network 10’s game show Talkin’ Bout Your Generation.

Channel Seven also confirmed that Dr Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger will be hosting again.

Advertisement

Dr Chris and Sonia are back on hosting duties. (Credit: Channel Seven)

When will Dancing with the Stars air in 2025?

For now, Channel Seven hasn’t confirmed when the new season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere. However, it’s believed it could be towards the middle of the year.

The 2024 season, which was won by former Blue Heelers actress Lisa McCune, aired from July until August. Meanwhile, the 2023 season premiered in mid-June and wrapped up at the end of July. Human Nature singer Phil Burton picked up the Mirror Ball Trophy that year.