Prince William and Kate Middleton recently gave their online presence a virtual makeover of sorts – by changing their name on social media. Getty

Speaking on the latest episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie gave their opinion on why the Duke and Duchess made the switch.

"Basically, I think I know one of the reasons for the name change of Prince William and Kate's Instagram,” Rachel began.

"One of the reasons could be that your name, not your handle now shows up in your direct messages.

"I was confused as mine is still saying the handle, but I had to update mine up, so I did that,” she added.

By opting to change their social media name, which first appeared in 2014, many fans believe Wills and Kate have given their profiles a more personal touch. Getty

Roberta chimed in: "Now on [Wills and Kate’s] Instagram, it doesn't say Kensington Royal, it says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in their direct messages."

Following the news, several fans took to Twitter to comment on the change, with one fan writing: “I got used to ‘Kensington Palace,’ but the new name is probably more appropriate.”

Eagle-eyed fans who took to the couple’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts last week noticed they had traded in their Kensington Royal name for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Instagram

Another person stated: “Finally, they change their username on their social media accounts (Instagram and Twitter) but I was very surprised that "The" didn't happen to their titles on Instagram.”

A third person added: "I like that - comes across as more personal!"

Wills and Kate’s Instagram boasts 11.8million followers, while their Twitter account has 1.9 million followers.

The royal renaming comes after Wills and Kate recently changed their profile pic on both Twitter and Instagram.