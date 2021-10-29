Due to the uncertain nature of acting, Ray chose not to have kids. Instagram

While he may not have any kids of his own, Ray is a stepfather to his wife Gilly's adult daughter Rebecca, and the pair regularly check in with one another.

"I have a stepdaughter Rebecca who is in her early 40s," he told the publication.

"I talk to her at least once a week and see her for brekkie or brunch whenever the Home and Away schedule permits, which is maybe once a fortnight, and I love that."

Ray has been playing Alf on Home and Away for over 30 years. Seven

The actor has been married for 11 years after he tied the knot with Gilly in 2010, and he revealed that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

"Gilly would rather swallow a tonne of bricks than go to the Logies­," the 77-year-old explained of her absence from the 2018 event.

"She says ‘That’s your work, you go and you don’t have to worry about me... not knowing a whole heap of people’ so she’s very comfortable with that."

While she prefers to stay behind-the-scenes, Gilly, a former nurse, plays an important role in Ray's life.

Alf is Summer Bay's ultimate father figure. Instagram

After undergoing life-saving triple-bypass surgery in 2019 and being given a clean bill of health, Ray credited his wife Gilly as a major factor in his recovery.

"She’s absolutely fantastic," Ray told New Idea last year, and revealed Gilly has always been an incredible support to him.

He echoed that statement when he also told New Idea shortly after his first heart surgery: "I really don’t know what I would have done without Gilly.

"Once a nurse, always a nurse."

Ray has nothing but praise for his wife of 11 years. Instagram

And when she isn't saving his life, Ray credits Gilly to being a wonderful cook - something that makes them perfect for each other.

"I think that it’s fair to say that I’ve got a pretty balanced diet, and that’s all thanks to Gilly, too," he said.

"There are probably three or four things I can cook, but I never get near the place. Gilly enjoys cooking and I enjoy eating, so we’re a natural-born team!

"I’m a lucky man indeed!"

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!