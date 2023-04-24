Method

1. Place raspberries in a small bowl. Set aside to thaw slightly.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over a low heat.

3. Place White Choc Melts in a large bowl. Pour over hot butter. Stir until smooth. Whisk in sugar, then whisk in eggs, one at a time. Stir in sifted flours and almond meal until combined. Stir in milk.

4. Preheat a 6-hole (¹⁄³ cup capacity) pie maker. Lightly spray holes with olive oil.

5. Spoon ¼ cup of mixture into each prepared hole. Coarsely crush raspberries with a fork. Spoon 2 tsps over mixture in each pie hole and lightly swirl through with a skewer.

6. Close lid. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Turn off pie maker. Stand blondies in pie maker for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining mixture.

7. Dust with sifted icing sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature.