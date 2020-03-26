Nova 96.9 radio host Michael "Wippa" Wipfli and wife Lisa have given fans a sneak peek at their newborn daughter and revealed her name. Getty

“Our team consists of a beautiful loving mum who has carried you for 9 months, two completely out of control bear cubs at home and a Dad who occasionally gets it right.

“But you’ll fit in just perfectly. We couldn’t be more in love. @lisawipfli you are amazing,” he added.

The accompanying photo showed the newborn all bunny-rugged up in her bassinet, with her name emblazoned in big letters on her pillow.

Taking to Instagram, Michael shared an adorable first-look snap of the tiny infant, which revealed he and Lisa named her Francesca Vera Alice Wipfli. Instagram

Many of Michael’s celebrity mates were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with Julia Morris writing: “Sooooooo thrilled first you guys. Sending loads & loads of love.”

The Morning Show co-host Larry Emdur also took to the social platform to write: Massive Congratz byootiful people… This is the best news!!!”

Michael’s radio co-host even added a cheeky little message, writing: “Can we get her on at 8:10 tomorrow morning? Congrats love birds.”

Michael and Lisa announced the arrival of their third child on Wednesday morning.

The happy news was then announced on Fitzy & Wippa's Instagram account on Wednesday.

“Sending a BIG congratulations to the Wipflis, who have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world!” the caption read.

The Wipflis also share two sons, Theodore, four, and Jack, three.