Radio host Sammy Power

Close friend Mark Power (unrelated) paid tribute to Ms Power, saying that she was “intelligent, vivacious and captivating”.

“Sammy held court in any room,” he said.

Ms Power previously told The Courier-Mail she ditched her 28-year radio career, which included a stint on Triple M, because she was “burnt out” and “over it”.

She came back to Brisbane to help her mother Jan Power run her famous farmers markets and to live a more peaceful existence.

A number of people paid tribute to Sammy, who once married then divorced herself.

"Very shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Sammy Power," ABC Brisbane breakfast radio host Loretta Ryan tweeted. "I can still hear her talking about her cats and her infectious laugh."

"First Gary Ord and now Sammy Power. We’ve lost two Brisbane breakfast radio presenters within a week. Stunned," former radio presenter Spencer Howson tweeted.