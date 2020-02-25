RELATED: Friends Cast: Then and Now

The Cultural Phenomenon That Was Friends

Chandler, Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, and Joey. This phenom of a show centred around a group of people in their late twenties surviving dating, working, and growing up in New York City.

What made Friends wildly popular is its simplicity – jokes were silly and easy to digest, never requiring much thought into its storylines. The show offered six vastly different personalities that got the audience resonating with these beloved characters (Admit it, at least one would remind you of people you knew in real life). With both simplicity and relatability, Friends definitely raised the bar for TV sitcoms in America – high enough that the show continues to be relevant on its 25th anniversary.

“The Rachel” Haircut

Rachel’s short layered bob was the #1 most wanted hairstyle of the ‘90s! Women would bring in their copy of TV Guide for reference so their hairdressers could execute the bob with absolute accuracy. The ‘do became so popular that it was called “The Rachel”. In the later seasons, Rachel Green started to move on to longer locks, so it was also about time the rest of the world moves on too, right?

Nope, “The Rachel” survived. And so did her wardrobe.

Rachel Green Outfits You Need To Copy Right Now

10. Casual Cool In Khaki

Episode: The One After The Superbowl Part 2, Season 2, Episode 13

In the early days of the show, Rachel wore some of the most basic pieces in her wardrobe. In just a cropped white t-shirt and loose khaki drawstring pants, this laid back style appealed to women everywhere.

9. Elevating Basics With A Slip Dress

Episode: The One With The Stoned Guy, Season 1, Episode 15

Layering a slinky dress over a more casual basic top screams quintessential ‘90s style. A pro at layering pieces, Rachel Green rocked the frock effortlessly.

8. Going Bold with Animal Prints

Episode: The One With The Lesbian Wedding, Season 2, Episode 11 and The One That Could Have Been, Season 6, Episode 15

Most women are afraid to wear any type of animal print, but miss Rachel Green is not one to shy away from flaunting in bold prints. Rocking a leopard vest in Season 2 and a full-length cow print number in Season 6 is proof that some animal prints truly stand the test of time.

7. Dad Sneaker Revival

Episode: The One With The Football, Season 3, Episode 9

Who knew that Rachel Green was such a hypebeast! Stepping out to play football in the big city, Rachel donned her best sporty look in this cute athletic get up. In line with the trends today, Rachel could fit right in as the rise of street style as the ugly shoe apocalypse continues to be popular among fashion enthusiasts.

6. The Classic Oversized Coat

Episode: The One With The Morning After, Season 3, Episode 16

Despite the negative association with this episode (Spoiler alert: Rachel finds out Ross spent the night with Chloe), there’s nothing negative about Rachel’s monochrome outfit and her large dark green coat. Rachel may be the one whose heart was broken, but Ross is looking like a complete fool because our favourite ‘90s trendsetter just looks so good!

5. Walk Tall In Knee-High Boots

Episode: The One With Chandler in a Box, Season 4, Episode 8

The staple shoe was worn by all-female leads in the sitcom, but Rachel set the standard for rocking this style. The fashion maven paired knee-high boots with a variety of pieces and varying length of skirts, showing you can really get a lot of wear out of this specific length of boot.

4. The Summer Slip Dress

Episode: The One With Ross’ Wedding, Part 1, Season 4

There are a million possible ways to style a basic slip dress – throw a chunky knit sweater over it and sneakers, layer it with a structured jacket and leather penny loafers, or even just wear it solo with strappy heels for the ultimate classic night look. This versatile piece is a must-have in every woman’s closet!

3. Overhaul Your Wardrobe with Overalls

Episode: The One With The Breast Milk, Season 2, Episode 2 (and PLENTY other episodes)

Denim overalls are a classic ‘90s staple. Check out Rachel pairing short overalls with a classic navy blazer, a striped tank top, and all-white sneakers – a good balance of casual and business wear! While this episode aired in 1996, nothing about the outfit looks or feels dated.

2. Schoolgirl Plaid Chic

Episode: The One Where the Monkey Gets Away, Season 1, Episode 19

Shame on us for giving Cher Horowitz of Clueless all the credit of plaid mini skirts. In terms of being the stereotypical blonde, ditsy, and fashion-consumed female lead, Cher and Rachel could be sisters! The school girl-inspired plaid mini makes any plain ensemble cute and chic. Rachel paired the piece with just a simple sweater and knee-high socks, looking both nice and a little bit naughty.

1. The One With The Mint Green Dress

Episode: The One Where No One’s Ready, Season 3, Episode 2

Jaws around the world collectively dropped when Rachel Green stepped out in this curve-hugging mint dress for a function at Ross Geller’s museum. Paired with strappy high heels and a mid-thigh slit, Rachel became the textbook definition of sexiness and stunning.

Still There For You!

Since its debut in September 1994, the Friends phenomenon has had an incredible impact on pop culture. From catchphrases, and baby names, down to costumes, and style trends. The next time you’re looking for ‘90s fashion inspiration, you’ll get by with a little help from your Friends.

