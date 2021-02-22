Rachael Carpani spent Valentine's Day in the hospital. Instagram

"Firstly I am fine - I have been discharged from hospital and am recuperating at home," the McLeod's Daughters actress added.



"I was admitted to emergency with acute abdominal pain just over a week ago and spent a few days in the ICU. Was then then moved to the surgical ward.



"Basically it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!!) and allowing myself to get quite ill."

Rachael added a warning to others as she continued her post.

"Yet again, another lesson, especially to women who tend to ignore their own care because 'there’s no time' or more important things or people to look after.. to stop and listen to what your body is trying to tell you .



"I have actually realised that I am not superwoman (duh🙄) and ladies you must listen to what your body is trying to tell you! (See I am feeling well enough to start lecturing everyone again 😉)



"I will make a full recovery and should be up and running in a few days ! Scary start...amazing doctors INCREDIBLE nurses and a speedy recovery!!

The actress has revealed she is back home and recuperating.

The actress, best known as Jodi on the long-running Channel Nine drama, then went on to thank her family and friends for their support throughout the ordeal, crediting two of her friends for the pictured bouquet, and explaining her delay in updating her followers was to avoid "spoiling everyone's Valentine's weekend".

Rachael also thanked her fans for their ongoing support, claiming she'll be "back at it soon".



"So no stress messages guys!💜😉 Am almost back to normal and so grateful to the wonderful doctors and nurses who speedily and carefully brought me back to 100%! All my love Rach xxxx" she ended the post.

Fans were quick to flood Rachael's comment sections with many "get well soons" and love heart emojis.

The star's health scare comes amidst preparations for the all-new McLeod's reboot, set to drop this year during the 20th anniversary of the show.

An all-new McLeod's Daughters film is hitting our screens this year. Supplied

At the moment, the script is still in draft stage, but we know the movie involves Claire's daughter Charlotte and Nick and Tess' daughter Ruth, as well as Stevie and Alex's son Xander.

Speaking to TV Week back in December last year, Bridie Carter who played Tess in the original series, revealed she is thrilled to hear about the revival.

"I think it's really exciting," Bridie said, "I lap up all of it eagerly, as do the fans."

