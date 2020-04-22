WATCH: Queensland teen gives birth in shower ‘without knowing she was pregnant’

A Queensland teenager who didn't know she was pregnant had the shock of her life when she went into labour with a "miracle" baby.

Amber Smith, 18, told 7NEWS she felt unwell when she went to have a shower, then ten minutes later "this little bubba came out".

The new mum was at her Mareeba home, in far north Queensland, with fiance Blairdon Woods, when she went into the shower after 1am on last Wednesday.

“I thought I was just having gastro or [another] sickness,” she told 7NEWS.

“I went for a shower. When I was in there, I felt big tension in my stomach and the next second there was water coming out everywhere and I screamed.

“Blairdon came downstairs and he saw a head.

“We started pushing. Ten minutes into pushing and this little bubba came out.”