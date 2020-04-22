Amber gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, who she named Cooper Woods, weighing in at 3.06 kilograms.
According to Blairdon, the experience was such a shock, he now has memory loss over what happened.
“I thought she might have broken a bone. I came rushing into the bathroom and then I see my son’s head start to protrude,” he said.
“My instant reaction was, ‘what the f***’, honestly.
“I was shocked.
“I called my mum then called triple-zero.
“Triple-zero helped me deliver my son in 10 minutes.
“The shock was so much, that parts of it I don’t really recall.
“There was so much screaming, first of all, and after that I had to calm myself down to get through this.
“It was pushing and pushing and pushing.
“As I delivered him, the ambulance rocked up.”
Amber told the news outlet that she had no idea she was pregnant.
“I always had irregular periods so nothing seemed out of the ordinary,” she said.
“In the end, I only had a tiny increase in my stomach so I just thought I was eating too much.”
The couple have the support of both their families, with Amber saying “it’s really brought everyone together”.
“It’s a miracle,” she said.