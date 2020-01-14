The Queen recently announced in a statement that she supports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's 'desire to create a new life as a young family'. Getty

While Her Majesty did refer to Harry and Meghan by their first name and “the Sussexes”, she didn’t use their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

Despite professing her support for her grandson, it has been speculated that Her Majesty may have stripped the young royals of their titles, due to one very specific clue. Getty

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

The statement continued: “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

Eagle-eyed royalists think the Queen may have removed the bestowed titles as she didn’t use them in her statement post her crisis meeting with Harry and Charles. Getty

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," she concluded.

Despite the lack of formal reference, royal historian and biographer of the Queen, Robert Lacey told the publication it’s unlikely Her Majesty would have stripped Harry and Meghan of their titles.

“They won’t have HRH taken away anymore than the Duke of Windsor did,” Robert said.