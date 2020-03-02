The Queen is reportedly devastated that she has been separated from Archie following news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals. Instagram/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their bombshell announcement that they will split their time between the UK and Canada back in January, and the practicalities of such a split are proving difficult for the royals.

Multiple royal insiders have said that Her Majesty is “very sad” that she hasn’t spent much time with her great grandson.



“She will be very sad to have barely seen Archie, and that he will miss out on growing up with his cousins and wider family,” a source told The Sunday Times.



Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on this claim.

Meghan will return to the UK this week without baby Archie Getty

While the costs of Meghan and Harry's security continue to spiral, Queen Elizabeth has put her foot down and told the couple they will need to foot the $40 million bill themselves, according to royal experts.

Details of the family falling out emerged after Canada announced on Thursday that they will soon stop providing security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal insiders say the Queen has already had a word in private with the pair about the matter.

ABC’s royal correspondent Omid Scoobie told podcast HeirPod: “The Queen has made it clear to the couple that at some point they are going to have to take on that cost themselves.

“But Buckingham Palace never comments on security matters. Time will tell."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada "intermittently since November 2019"

It's thought that this support will terminate when the Duke and Duchess formally step down from their royal roles on March 31.