We just love it when Queen Elizabeth breaks Royal protocol - especially when it's to drop an f-bomb.
Yep. Lizzie actually said 'f--k' in front of esteemed guests, while performing royal duties!
Actor, Brian Blessed recalled the Queen's cheeky use of the word after she saw an interview he did on British TV show, Have I got News For You, where he said the naughty word himself.
'I had said the word on Have I Got News For You when I was describing people s---ting on Everest,' he began.
'Well I was at the Palace last year and the Queen was in hysterics about it.'
Doing his best imitation of Elizabeth, he said: 'That was a funny story you told about going to the toilet on Everest, Mr Blessed.'
According to Brian, she added: 'What I would like to say to you is that f--k is an Anglo-Saxon word - it means spreading the seed.'