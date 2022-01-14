Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal and military titles. Instagram

Buckingham Palace announced the decision in a statement which read: "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen."

It's thought that the decision about Andrew's military titles may have been prompted by a letter released on Thursday in the UK calling the Queen to strip him of the titles.

Released by anti-monarchy group Republic, the letter bore the signatures of more than 150 Royal Navy, RAF and Army veterans.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement continued.

With the sexual abuse suit set to go to trial later this year, Andrew is expected to face court in the US – now as a private citizen.

The decision was made with the full approval of Prince Andrew's mother, the Queen. Getty

He will be defending himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusations that he had sex with her multiple times while she was being sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Me Giuffre alleges that she was just 17 when the royal sexually assaulted her and that he was aware of her age, claims Andrew has repeatedly denied.

The royal previously addressed the allegations against him in a 2019 BBC interview, before Ms Giuffre filed the lawsuit.

In the Newsnight appearance, Andrew claimed that he had "no recollection" of ever meeting Ms Giuffre and distanced himself from former friend and convicted paedophile Epstein.

Rather than turning down the heat on the scandal, his comments during the interview only incited further backlash against himself and the royal family.

Public outrage led to Andrew stepping down from official royal duties and he has avoided public duties ever since, though the allegations against him have been ongoing.

Now, with Ms Giuffre's suit set to face trial, the royal family appear to be further distancing themselves from Andrew and the scandal with this latest move.

Any talk of Andrew returning to public life and duties now seems unlikely.

