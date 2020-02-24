In a move that could seriously undermine Prince Harry and Meghan’s bid for independence, the Queen has ordered they stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ as their brand name. Getty

It’s likely Harry and Meghan will feel great disappointment after learning this news.

Over the past few months they have trademarked numerous products with the Sussex Royal name, which they also use for their social media and website presence.

A source told the British newspaper why the decision was inevitable: “If they aren’t carrying

out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals.”

Royal correspondent Robert Hardman explained the decision was ultimately a legal one because there are strict rules governing how the monarchy can be used to promote commercial enterprises.

The shock announcement came just two months before the couple’s new Sussex Royal Foundation was set to launch, meaning plans for the charitable organisation will now be set back as the couple reconsider their options. Getty

The insider added: “In many ways this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple.”

