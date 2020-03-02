Queen Elizabeth has put her foot down regarding funding for the royal couple's security Getty

Royal insiders say the Queen has already had a word in private with the pair about the matter.

ABC’s royal correspondent Omid Scoobie told podcast HeirPod: “The Queen has made it clear to the couple that at some point they are going to have to take on that cost themselves.

“But Buckingham Palace never comments on security matters. Time will tell."

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada "intermittently since November 2019"

It's thought that this support will terminate when the Duke and Duchess formally step down from their royal roles on March 31.

Meghan and Harry announced they were ditching their senior royal roles in January. Getty

While the subject of who should fund the couple's security still up for debate, on Friday, broadcaster Iain Dale suggested that if the couple can afford to pay for private jets, they can afford private security.

The news comes as Prince Harry is currently in London for his final round of royal engagements before he and Meghan step down as senior royals on March 31.

Harry in London on Friday. Getty

Prince Harry greets fans in London. Getty

Harry was snapped exiting Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday with rockstar Jon Bon Jovi.

The music legend and the royal have teamed up to raise money for wounded servicemen and servicewomen in the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry has revealed his new haircut. Getty

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi in London on Friday. Getty

A brief video showing a nervous Harry standing in front of a microphone with Bon Jovi listening carefully to the instructions given to him by the rock star was released on Harry's official Instagram page, @SussexRoyal.