A plush apartment block owned by Queen Elizabeth in Russia has gone up for sale.

The 93-year-old last visited Russia in 1994 where she stayed at the Kremlin and attended a performance of the ballet “Giselle”.

She made history as being the first reigning British monarch to visit the country and at the time was a guest of President Yeltsin.

In other news the Queen has reigned as the monarch of the UK for a whopping 68 years, making her the longest ruling monarch of the UK.

The Queen recently usurped the 19th century emperor of Austria, Franz Joseph I who reigned for 67 years 355 days. This now sitting at number five.



Still ahead of the Queen is Louis XIV of France at 72 years 110 days, Rama IX of Thailand at 70 years and 126 days, Johann II of Liechtenstein at 70 years and 91 days and K'inich Janaab' Pakal I of Palenque at 68 years and 33 days.