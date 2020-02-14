The Queen will spend Valentine's Day apart from husband, Prince Philip. Getty Images

“Also, had he not retired, the debacle of Prince Andrew’s interview with Newsnight would probably never have taken place at Buckingham Palace and might possibly have never happened at all."



He added: “During his whole life, the Duke has shown devotion to the Queen and service to the monarchy.



“He may well have played a part in the Queen’s decision not to allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use their royal titles or to perform royal duties part-time.



“Though he has reportedly had recent bouts of ill health the Duke, is likely to have been, as he has always been, a loyal, trusted and perspicacious adviser to the Queen and, in the present troubled times for the monarchy, that is especially valuable.”

Prince Philip will stay back in Sandringham while the Queen returns back to London. Getty

In other news the Queen has reigned as the monarch of the UK for just over 68 years, making her the longest ruling monarch of the UK.



The Queen recently usurped the 19th century emperor of Austria, Franz Joseph I who reigned for 67 years 355 days. This now places her at number five.



Still ahead of her is Louis XIV of France at 72 years 110 days, Rama IX of Thailand at 70 years and 126 days, Johann II of Liechtenstein at 70 years and 91 days and K'inich Janaab' Pakal I of Palenque at 68 years and 33 days.

Philip is said to be have been a huge support to Her Majesty after news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

“She’s got do about another 5 years, fingers crossed, she is 94 this year. Wouldn’t you love her to get to 100 and be the longest reigning monarch of all time?” Angela Mollard asks on New Idea’s podcast Royals.



“I think she deserves it with what she had to put up with and what she still has to manage with what we saw over Christmas and New Year with ‘megxit.’”