While royalists everywhere are excitedly awaiting a royal baby announcement, Queen Elizabeth has reportedly received some heartwarming news while in self-isolation. Getty

The newborn is a younger sibling for the couple’s first child, Inigo Norton Sebastian Mountbatten, 2, who was born in 2017.

Aside from being very good friends of the Queen, Alexandra is also the goddaughter of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

What’s more, Alexandra’s father, Lord Brabourne, is the godson of Prince Philip, as well as being the godfather to Prince William.

Her Majesty’s close family friend Alexandra Knatchbull and her husband Thomas Hooper have welcomed their second child into the world. Getty

The close connection between the two families was further cemented when Prince Charles gave away Alexandra at her wedding, when her dad was struck with ill health.

The ceremony, which was held at Romsey Abbey in Hampshire, was even dubbed the ‘society wedding of the year’.

Among the many regal guests invited was Her Majesty and Prince Philip, as well as Princess Anne and many other international monarchs, including Queen Sophia of Spain.

The close connection between the two families was further cemented when Prince Charles gave away Alexandra at her wedding, when her dad was struck with ill health. Getty

The happy news comes as it was revealed Prince William has reportedly been urged to step up and become prince regent amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a poll by Express, more than three-quarters of readers surveyed believe that Prince William should at as regent for the Queen even though Prince Charles is next in line.

Both Her Majesty and Charles are in high-risk categories for the virus, which many readers believe highlights the necessity for the Duke of Cambridge to assume the regal role.