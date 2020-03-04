Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter reportedly said the Duke and Duchess’ actions are very hurtful to the ageing Queen. Getty

He went on to say that given the Queen’s age, not taking Archie is particularly hurtful to Her Majesty and Prince Philip because they might not get to see him again.

"It would be a great pity if he is not brought over because he has not seen his great grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip or his granddad since last year and I think it would be such a shame if they don’t get a chance to see him," Dickie said.

The expert said while there is always the excuse Archie is too young to fly, his parents have taken him on other travels of late.

"They flew Archie down to southern Africa in October for that visit so it wasn’t too far to take him there,” he said.

"I believe that they should take him and I am sorry but there isn't an excuse to not bring him.”

Archie concluded by saying, with Harry and Meghan planning to spend so much time abroad, it’s unlikely the rest of the royal family will get a chance to see baby Archie.

When Allison suggested that Harry and Meghan’s actions seemed a bit “spiteful”, Dickie agreed, adding that their choice was also bordering on being inconsiderate, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly finalise their remaining royal engagements this month before returning to Canada.