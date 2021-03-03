Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will separate for the first time since they began isolating together. Getty

“The Duke, meanwhile, retired in 2017 and is quite determined to stick to his plan of seeing out his years up at Sandringham Estate. As long as he is able, he will meet the Queen for weekends every few weeks at Balmoral, particularly when it’s warm enough for them both to travel.

“While the Queen is determined to maintain a busy schedule, you can expect her sons and daughter, along with the Cambridges, to be much more visible.”

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Philip is currently being treated for ongoing infection as a precautionary measure, and is residing at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

The Palace explained in a statement that: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition."

It continued with: "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

It's still business as usual for the Queen. Getty

While it seems a little alarming to hear of the Prince's lengthy stay in hospital, it seems it's still business as usual back in Windsor Castle, where the Queen has continued to reside throughout the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She recently even took part in a special unveiling ceremony of her own statue here in Australia.