Rumour has it the Queen is going to step in and pay off Prince Andrew’s reported $12.5 million ski chalet debt, to save the troubled royal from further embarrassment. Getty

Whispers suggest Her Majesty would rather pay the bill herself, to avoid having another scandal surrounding her son, whose friendship with Jeffrey Epstien led to him stepping down.

What’s more, a source reportedly claimed to the American publication that if the Yorks don’t pay the alleged debt, the matter could be taken to court, where “things will get really bad”.

A spokesperson for the Yorks recently confirmed to the Daily Mail that there is an ongoing legal dispute between the royals and the original owners of the Swiss property.

Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are reportedly being sued over claims their missed payments on their Swiss home in Verbier, and Her Majesty is keen to settle the bill once and for all. Getty

“We can confirm there is a dispute between the two parties in this matter,” the spokesperson claimed to the British publication.

“The contractual details remain the subject of a confidentiality agreement and prevent further discussion,” they added.

Isabelle, 74, reportedly befriended the Duke and Duchess of York after they repeatedly rented the chalet, which they later purchased in 2014.

French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre is reportedly chasing the Yorks (Pictured in 2003), to settle the alleged debt on the $34 million luxury home, which they purchased in 2014. Getty

Earlier this year, Fergie posted her first message on social media after taking a short break in the wake of Andrew stepping down from royal duties.

Taking to Instagram in January, the Duchess shared two photos of a sunset over a mountain range, what appears to be Verbier, along with a heartfelt message for the New Year.

“As the sun goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all into a magical and enlightened road ahead,” Fergie captioned.