Whispers suggest Her Majesty would rather pay the bill herself, to avoid having another scandal surrounding her son, whose friendship with Jeffrey Epstien led to him stepping down.
What’s more, a source reportedly claimed to the American publication that if the Yorks don’t pay the alleged debt, the matter could be taken to court, where “things will get really bad”.
A spokesperson for the Yorks recently confirmed to the Daily Mail that there is an ongoing legal dispute between the royals and the original owners of the Swiss property.
“We can confirm there is a dispute between the two parties in this matter,” the spokesperson claimed to the British publication.
“The contractual details remain the subject of a confidentiality agreement and prevent further discussion,” they added.
Isabelle, 74, reportedly befriended the Duke and Duchess of York after they repeatedly rented the chalet, which they later purchased in 2014.
Earlier this year, Fergie posted her first message on social media after taking a short break in the wake of Andrew stepping down from royal duties.
Taking to Instagram in January, the Duchess shared two photos of a sunset over a mountain range, what appears to be Verbier, along with a heartfelt message for the New Year.
“As the sun goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for strength and wisdom to guide us all into a magical and enlightened road ahead,” Fergie captioned.