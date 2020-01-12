Meghan and Harry have announced their plan to step down as senior royals. Getty

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the palace source added. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”

The news comes days after the Queen was spotted for the first time since the announcement looking noticeably unhappy.

Wearing a headscarf and a grim expression, the British monarch climbed behind the steering wheel of her Range Rover and took off from her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The sighting comes amid claims the Queen is "deeply upset" by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to take their baby Archie and move to America part-time.

"The Queen will be feeling very let down and very angry, probably more angry than she felt after [Prince] Andrew's car-crash interview [regarding his friendship with disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein]," the Queen's ex-press spokesman Dickie Arbiter said on TV show Good Morning Britain.

"The Queen didn't know, William didn't know," the former palace staffer insisted.

"[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] had a brief chat with the Prince of Wales some time ago and he cautioned them to get everything in place before you make an announcement."