Mary had a packed schedule during the Swedish visit. Getty

The trip marked Fred and Mary's first official state visit to their Swedish neighbours since taking over the Danish throne.

The two-day trip diarised 13 separate engagements into the couple's jam-packed schedule.

"The relentless pace seemed to take its toll on Mary especially," a source told New Idea.

Mary met with Sweden's Queen Silvia during the whirlwind trip. Getty

Mary has admitted in a new interview alongside Fred, 55, for a Danish TV station, that finding her feet as queen has taken some getting used to.

"It has been overwhelming at times," Tasmanian-born Mary shared.

"It is very new and there are many challenges and decisions."

Mary also explained that she felt like she and Fred were still in a "transition" period, and hoped that they would feel "more settled" once more time had passed.

Our source says Fred has assured his wife she's "doing a good job as Queen." Getty

It's understandable that Mary might be feeling this way, given her very full plate.

She and Fred were thrust into their new roles when her mother-in-law abdicated back in January.

That shock move also impacted the day-to-day lives of their four children - Prince Christian, 18, who is now heir to the throne, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

"Mary and Frederik have had to quickly adjust to the expectations and demands of their new roles," a royal watcher tells New Idea.

"Her husband was born into royalty, she was not. It was brave of Mary to admit she has felt overwhelmed."