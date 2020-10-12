Denmark’s Queen Margrethe (pictured) is said to still be hanging on to her beloved Karelia cigarettes, which are imported to Denmark specifically for her. Getty

The spokesperson noted that while they do not condone smoking, they did not want to interfere with the monarch’s smoking habit and understood that it’s something she has done for a long time.

In other royal news, the recent meeting between the Cambridges and Sir David Attenborough thrilled fans – but none more so than Queen Elizabeth herself.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, no-one would have been more “delighted” by the interaction than their 94-year-old great-grandmother.

Margarethe's (pictured) long-time smoking habit has once again come under scrutiny in regards to her position as patron of the Danish Lung Association. Supplied

“The Queen would have loved watching it as she is an old friend of [Sir David],” says Phil. The Queen and Sir David have a history that stems back decades after their first meeting when the filmmaker was head of the BBC Two channel.

“Over the years they have forged a close bond and become very good friends,” Phil explains.

The pair have also witnessed some of the most significant moments in each other’s lives, including when the Queen knighted Sir David in 1985 and made him a member of the Order of Merit in 2005.

Meanwhile, Sir David produced the Queen’s all-important annual Christmas broadcast between 1986 to 1991 and he even delivered a reading at her 90th birthday celebration.

“Over the years they have forged a close bond and become very good friends,” Phil explains. Getty

“They have a mutual respect,” Dampier adds.

The Queen and Sir David are also inseparable at joint appearances.

“She always loves sitting near him at events to get his views on so many subjects,” reveals Dampier.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!