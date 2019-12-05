Getty

Before the monarchy was able to weather the royal divorces of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but now with Prince Andrew’s association with Epstein, the public are beginning to distance from the royals.

“Andrew’s refusal to say he regretted ever knowing Epstein and his apparent lack of feeling for the creep’s victims was outrageous — despite his proclamations he never had sex with a member of the paedophile’s underage harem,” notes the insider.

Add to the fact Harry and Meghan have been fighting with Prince Andrew along with lavishly spending the tax-payer’s money on private jets and home renovations, it’s a “publicity nightmare” notes the publication.

“The queen is in despair that these scandals have shamed the royal family beyond repair,” says the insider. “She’s depressed and distraught that her death will mark the end of the monarchy.”