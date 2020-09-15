The Queen (left) made a cheeky joke, according to Pixie Geldof (right, pictured with her husband George Barnett). Getty

This isn't the first time the Queen has showed off her funny and playful side.

Her former protection officer, Richard Griffin, shared an anecdote of a time when a group of American tourists approached her when she was walking around Balmoral Castle and asked if she’d ever met the Queen. Ever the comedian, the monarch replied that she hadn’t, but then pointed to Richard and said, “But he has.”

On another occasion during a visit to New Zealand in 1986, protesters threw eggs at the Queen but she laughed it off at a banquet dinner a few days later.

“I myself prefer my New Zealand eggs for breakfast.,” she quipped.

Her Majesty has a good sense of humour! Getty

The last wedding the Queen attended was that of her granddaughter and Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice.

Not only did the royal bride wear a vintage Norman Hartnell gown worn by her grandmother to the London premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962, but she also wore the very same tiara that the Queen wore on her own wedding day - the exquisite diamond Queen Mary Fringe Tiara.

“Allowing Beatrice to wear this piece is tangible proof of the high esteem she holds both Bea and her younger sister Eugenie in,” a source revealed.

“They have been regularly visiting the Queen since they were small girls, and would often go to Windsor to take tea with her, which is among one of Her Majesty’s fondest memories. Mark my word, she wouldn’t give that tiara or one of her own dresses to just any family member. Princess Beatrice earned this.”

The Queen and Prince Philip attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018. Alex Bramall

Due to the coronavirus, restrictions meant that Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could only have 20 guests in attendance on their big day.

The bride's royal grandparents were two such guests and posed for an official photograph outside the church shortly after the ceremony.

"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July," the Royal Family's official social media pages wrote alongside the photo.