Prince Charles has been a pillar of strength for the Queen, as she navigates the pitfalls associated with Megxit and the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson recalled the shocking claim in his 2006 book William’s Princess.

“A person never identified was responsible for a spectacularly misguided attempt to burnish Charles’ reputation and enforce his position as heir to the throne,” Robert wrote.

According to the author, the Queen was “appalled” to hear that a St James’s Palace aide had made such a remark about Charles, so she telephoned her son to find out what was going on.

There was a time when Charles reportedly upset Her Majesty, when it was suggested he would be “delighted” if she were to abdicate. Getty

“He knew nothing about it but agreed with his mother that a joint statement should be issued in which Charles would stress his abiding admiration and affection for the Queen,” Robert wrote.

Given the seriousness of the matter, Prince Charles is said to have insisted that if any of his staff were to be found guilty of spreading falsities, “heads would roll”.

As it turns out, a palace investigation revealed nothing, and nobody was punished for spreading rumours about the future King of England.

While Charles was on an official visit to Bulgaria in 1998, rumour came out of his household that he would be “delighted” if his mother were to step down. Getty

The royal revelation comes after it was revealed Charles and Camilla were forced to celebrate their wedding anniversary in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Express, Charles and Camilla’s milestone celebration was a muted affair, which they spent in isolation at Birkhall on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

While they had initially planned to spend Easter in Scotland, most likely surrounded by family and friends, with lockdown measures in place, it was a quite soiree for two.

This year marks the couple’s crystal wedding anniversary, which represents 15 years of marriage since they tied the knot on April 9, 2005.