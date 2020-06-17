Queen Elizabeth has shared a message of thanks to the organisers of Royal Ascot, as the annual event takes place without the usual madding crowds due to the pandemic. Getty

"In these challenging times, we are once again delighted to welcome the best horses and jockeys from across the world and pay tribute to those who have helped make this race meeting possible.

"This year Ascot will feel different for many, as it is so often a chance for friends, families and colleagues to gather together and enjoy a shared passion,” she added.

Her Majesty is an avid horse lover and this year’s event also marks the first time in her 68-year reign that she will miss the lavish affair, as she remains in isolation at Windsor Castle.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Her Majesty shared a lengthy message, in which she gave thanks while encouraging professionals and enthusiasts to enjoy this year’s virtual event. Instagram

Despite her absence, the Queen is still watching on from the comfort of her regal living room, thanks to the entire race lineup being live streamed.

In her surprise Instagram post on Tuesday, the British monarch also old fans that she anticipates this year’s event will be nonetheless a highlight of the sporting calendar.

“I am sure however, that with the valiant efforts of the organisers, owners, trainers and stable staff, it will remain one of Britain's finest sporting occasions and a highlight of the racing calendar.

"To everyone attending Royal Ascot, in person or virtually, I hope you have a most enjoyable and unique week of racing," she concluded.

Enthusiastic fans and royalists took to Instagram to comment on the Queen’s message, with one fan writing: “Can’t wait to attend someday soon.”

Meanwhile, another fan quipped: “What is The Queen wearing today from home? My vote is on the colour yellow.”