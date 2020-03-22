A new report has revealed that Buckingham Palace ditched the idea of televising Queen Elizabeth’s statement on the coronavirus outbreak because of health concerns. Getty

"It was also perhaps wanting to limit the number of people around the Queen as well.



"We know that when the Queen gives an address, there are a lot of people involved.



"There is lighting, and sound, and hair and make-up, and producers, and directors, and, at least in the US every, major news station has reported a positive coronavirus case.



"There is an abundance of caution given the Queen's age and that she and Prince Philip are protected. So that impacted the decision-making."





The 93-year-old went on to share a statement via social media, assuring the public "that my family and I stand ready to play our part".



The statement read: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.



"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.



"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.



"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."



The statement comes after growing concerns for her and Philip’s safety.



Last week it was revealed the royal was fleeing London for Windsor as the Coronavirus pandemic worsens in the UK.