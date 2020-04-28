Queen Elizabeth has left the door open for her grandson Harry to return to the royal fold. Getty

Speaking to Sky News, Ingrid said: “I think she’s looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him with open arms.

“The one thing that she has really carried her through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teachings is forgiveness.”

Prince Harry would be welcomed back into the royal family if he ever changed his mind.

Although Queen Elizabeth would not have wanted the Sussexes to leave, she would never publicly criticise the couple, said a royal insider.

“I think she’s very loathed to criticise anything he’s doing.

“Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she would never ever comment on it, even probably to her family.

“She would keep her feelings much to herself."

The Monarch has stood by Harry and Meghan ever since they announced they were leaving the royal family. Getty

The Queen has always stood by her grandson, and her initial statement in January on the matter reflected this.

She said: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.

“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two year and support their wish for a more independent life."

She added: "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”