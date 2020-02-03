Queen Elizabeth wore a Canadian snowflake brooch on Sunday in an apparent show of support to Harry and Meghan Getty

Harry and Meghan first made their bombshell announcement on January 8 that they were stepping down as senior royals.

Less than a week later the Queen made a statement revealing the new plans for the couple.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the January 13 statement read.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

The Queen's nod to the Sussexes comes after it emerged that Prince Charles and Harry have been left with a "complicated" relationship following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure as senior royals.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said the Duke of Sussex is still at odds with his dad, although he is on friendlier terms with his brother, Prince William.

A senior royal insider told the publication: “It’s fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex.

“There remains a real lack of trust there and it’s going to take some time to resolve.”

Charles was apparently one of Meghan’s biggest supporters in the lead up to her nuptials, and since then, their relationship has only got stronger, palace insiders have claimed.

The Duke of Cornwall even walked Meghan down the aisle in her father’s absence, after he apparently persuaded the Queen to allow her to wed Harry.

“He pushed his mother to give his son what he didn’t manage to achieve for himself when he wed Camilla - marrying a divorcee in church,” a friend reportedly told Mail Online.