Queen Elizabeth (pictured) has been forced to cancel several key events on her social calendar "as a sensible precaution" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Currently, there is a Rule of Six restriction in place in the UK, which means Her Majesty can’t spend time with her any of her children and their complete families.

As it stands, the Queen and Prince Philip can’t even meet with Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children, because all together there would be seven people.

While senior royal aides are hoping British prime minister Boris Johnson eases restrictions to allow more people to gather, they fear the changes won’t happen in time for Christmas.

Queen Elizabeth (right) has been hit with another major blow, after it was reported her Christmas plans have been all but destroyed. Getty

Speaking about the disruption to Her Majesty’s Christmas plans, a royal source reportedly told the British publication: "We will simply follow government guidance."

The major setback is just the latest blow to befall the House of Windsor, with the Queen reportedly still reeling after the news her staff are planning a mass revolt.

Ordinarily, the Queen spends her holidays at her Sandringham estate, but with pandemic protocols forcing staff into quarantine, many have refused to be separated from family.

Sources from within the palace claimed to the National Enquirer that Her Majesty is “furious” with the staff mutiny, as she prefers to spend her Christmas at Sandringham.

The Queen (bottom centre) and Prince Philip (bottom right) can’t even meet with Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children, because all together there would be seven people. Getty

But with the massive estate requiring many hands on deck, the Queen has reportedly been forced to accept she and Prince Philip may have to spend the holidays elsewhere.

Majesty magazine managing editor Joe Little also weighed in on the alleged revolt and the Rule of Six restrictions affecting the Queen’s Christmas plans.

"I think everybody is just going to end up in their own homes,” Joe said, according to Express.

"If it is just the Queen and the Duke and they are rattling around in the big house, then it's Balmoral part two, because they can't entertain and what's the point?"