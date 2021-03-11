Her Majesty (pictured) is said to be extremely concerned over the allegations and is committed to finding the perpetrator. Getty

Within hours of the bombshell interview airing across the globe, Her Majesty issued her finely-worded response via Buckingham Palace channels – albeit short and sweet.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," she said.

Meghan (right) and Harry (left) stunned the world with their sensational claims of royal racism stemming from the top of the House of Windsor. CBS

But now, rumour has it Her Majesty is hell-bent on discovering who allegedly made the racial remark and will personally grill each and every one of the senior royals.

According to The Sun, the Queen is set to have private talks with the heir apparent, Prince Charles, his wife, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

While Harry and Meghan have refused to name names, their words have sowed the seed of doubt in the British people – and everyone else around the world, according to the Evening Standard.

Within hours of the bombshell interview airing across the globe, Her Majesty issued her finely-worded response via Buckingham Palace channels – albeit short and sweet. Getty

There is now a “lack of trust” between the Sussexes and the House of Windsor, so if the Queen doesn’t reveal a perpetrator, it could lead to the couple calling someone out.

A senior source told the publication: “A denial could lead to the Sussexes breaking their vow and naming the member of the royal family who discussed their son’s skin colour.”

“There is a lack of trust,” they added.