Meanwhile, Her Majesty is reportedly seriously considering stepping down from her royal duties when she turns 95 in two years.

And now, it has been revealed that Prince Charles is also gearing up to take over the reins as head of the monarchy when Her Majesty eventually calls it a day.

With Charles and his son, Wills, both stepping up to support the Queen in recent times, experts are now suggesting she may cut back on her royal duties earlier than expected.

As reported in Express, Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers told Today it had been suggested to him that Prince Charles is preparing to become a “shadow king”.

"I think we will definitely see a stepping back – I don’t think we’ll see a massive handover. It will be a very, very subtle process,” Russell said.

"We won’t see a sudden coronation, if you will, of King Charles. Certainly, her taking more of a back seat, the patronages are already being passed over.”