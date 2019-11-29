Queen Elizabeth releases heartbreaking statement over London terror attacks
Queen Elizabeth has released a heartfelt statement in response to the London terror attack where a man and a woman were killed and three others were injured.
"Prince Philip and I have been saddened to hear of the terror attacks at London Bridge. We send our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost love ones and who have been affected by yesterday’s terrible violence. I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others. Elizabeth R."
Police have identified the attacker as 28-year-old Usman Khan who was previously imprisoned over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange.
Eye witness accounts reveal bystanders worked together to restrain him before he was shot dead by police.
"A guy who was with us at Fishmongers' Hall took a five-foot narwhal tusk from the wall and went out to confront the attacker. We were trying to help victims inside but that man's a hero.” said witness Amy Coop.