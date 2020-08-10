The Queen has delighted fans by sharing a series of adorable throwback snaps from Princess Anne's childhood ahead of her milestone 70th birthday on August 15. AP

“The Princess Royal undertakes a busy schedule of engagements and is involved with over 300 patronages linked to her wide range of interests, including sport, agriculture and animals, science, medicine and healthcare, international development, education, sailing and the military.

“Over the next seven days, we’ll be taking a look back at each decade of The Princess’ life,” the message continued.

Among the sweet snaps in the carousel is a pic of Anne as an infant being cradled by her mother Queen Elizabeth, who is sitting in front of Prince Philip and next to a young Prince Charles.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Her Majesty shared a carousel of photos along with a message that revealed there will be more pics to come throughout the week. AP

Several more photos shows the royal siblings posing together with their mother, while one adorable shot shows Anne giggling as she stands next to Charles.

Meanwhile, an equally as cute snap shows the young princess grooming a horse, while another shows the regal family aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1956.

Enthusiast fans were quick to comment on the post, with one person writing: “What a beautiful young lady Princess Anne was.”

The Royal Family Instagram will share throwback snaps of Princess Anne every day in the lead up to her milestone 70th birthday. Instagram

Another person stated: “Princess Royal is an asset for the Kingdom. Her Royal Highness is respected by all for her hard work at the time of need.”

A third person added: “Such lovely photos. I especially love the family one with baby Princess.”

The lengthy post concluded by revealing there will more photos and fun facts from Anne’s youth shared daily to the official Royal Family Instagram Stories.