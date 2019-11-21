Philip has been noticeably absent. Getty

Prince Andrew is currently under immense scrutiny. Getty

Queen Elizabeth currently remains devoted to the Crown, and since Prince Philip retired in 2017 he has kept himself removed from Royal duties of all kinds.

According to Express.co.uk, Philip has only seen his wife twice in three months for very short periods of time, and the Royal couple won't even be spending their 72nd wedding anniversary together as the Queen will performing official duties in London.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947. Getty

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a palace insider said: "I’m sure it’s been good for his health [retirement] not to be there getting involved in the day-to-day stresses and strains but I think the Queen has missed his hands-on approach to family matters.

"He might have been a much stronger voice advising Andrew if he had been around more."

Prince Andrew stepped down from his public duties following his controversial interview with Newsnight about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Instagram / BBC

Earlier this week, the Duke of York announced he was stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future," in the wake of his interview about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement came on the 72nd wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip.

The statement said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

"I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."