Over the years, Elizabeth (left) and Philip (right) have appeared in snaps that look very similar. Getty

Philip proposed to Elizabeth with a ring made of a centre stone surrounding 10 smaller diamonds taken from a tiara that belonged to Philips mother, Princess Alice.

The pair then tied the knot in 1947, and Prince Philip was given the title, Duke of Edinburgh.

Since then, the two have consistently shown their strength and admiration for one another.

In a touching tribute to her husband on their 50th anniversary in 1997, the Queen said: "All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking.

"Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner.

"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

After many years together, the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2017.

To celebrate, the royal family released portraits of the pair taken by British portrait photographer Matt Holyoak.

The images show the couple in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, with the Queen wearing a yellow gold broach that Philip gave her decades ago in 1966.

While the snap (pictured below) appeared like any other photo of the regal couple, several eagle-eyed fans noticed that the photo resembled the couple's iconic wedding photo in 1947 (pictured above).

"A very dignified couple and great role models," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added: "Beautiful photo and so relaxed."

