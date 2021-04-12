27 October, 1982. Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip were captured laughing together on a visit to Tuvalu in the South Pacific.

April 11, 2014. Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip share a laugh as they bid farewell to Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at the end of their official visit at Windsor Castle.

March 3, 2015. Getty

During a ceremonial welcome for the State Visit of The President of The United Mexican, Senor Enrique Pena Nieto and Senora Rivera, the Queen and Prince Philip laugh at Horse Guards Parade.

May 1972. Getty

The couple share a laugh in May 1972 as they attend a horse race at Longchamp racecourse, outside Paris during their five-day official visit in France.

June 15, 2006, Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip both giggle as they arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral in London for a service of thanksgiving held in honour of the monarch's 80th birthday.

06 July, 2004. Getty

The Queen laughs as she walks with Prince Philip after opening the fountain built in memory of Diana in London's Hyde Park.

September 6, 2008. Getty

The two chuckle as they watch the games during the Annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland.

25 February, 1979. Getty

The Queen and Prince Philip laughing together on a visit to Abu Dhabi on their tour of the gulf states.