What was the meaning behind The Queen's outfit at Prince Philip's funeral?

The Monarch's incredible ensemble, which consisted a black coat dress and a black matching face mask, which was hemmed with a white trimming.

She also wore a black matching hat, and pearl drop earrings.

Black is the traditional colour of mourning for royals. While the Queen is usually one to dress in a bright ensemble. her black outfit is a reflection of her grief.

The Queen was joined by her four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Their respective wives, husbands and children were also present, with Prince William and Prince Harry leading the way.

Prince Philip's death on April 9 followed medical complications earlier in the year, where he was hospitalised for almost a month.

He was just two months shy of his 100th birthday, but there's no denying Philip's innings was filled to the brim with love and beautiful, cherished memories that will last for many generations to come.

The Queen's beautiful tribute outfit is just one reflection of that.

Philip has now been laid to rest in the grounds of Winsdor Castle, though it is likely his casket will be moved to where the Queen is buried when she passes.

And despite having now said their goodbyes, the Queen will continue to hold Philip's presence dear. And we're sure that'll be known in her outfits.

As an example, the Queen's renowned chrysanthemum brooch, which she wore in official pictures taken during her and Philip's honeymoon back in 1947 has made several reappearances - most recently for their 73rd wedding anniversary last November.

And ultimately, it's these ways that truly remind us of the deep love and appreciation the Queen and her husband had for each other.

