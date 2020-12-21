Getty

The Sunday Times royal expert Roya Nikkah believes the Queen’s decision to not represent Harry at the Remembrance Sunday memorial suggests she is not likely to reinstate his titles.

“However happy Harry appears, he is not at peace with the loss of his military roles,” Roya wrote, referring to the palace denying Harry’s request to lay a wreath at the memorial.

She went on to suggest that patriotic Harry is likely hoping to be able to participate in future memorials – despite seemingly being snubbed at this year’s ceremony.

Roya then suggested that the Duke of Sussex would be happy to forgo payment for his commercial endorsements to be able to partake in future memorials.

“Harry would forgo several noughts on any deal to put on a uniform and lay a wreath at the Cenotaph,” she wrote in the British publication article.

Getty

Good intentions aside, the Queen is rumoured to be against Harry – or anyone else for that matter – participating in activities reserved for members of the working royal family.

“Palace aides say the decision echoed the Queen's view that ‘either you work for the royal family or you don't. ‘You don't make the royal family work for you’.”

While the palace is yet to confirm who will likely take on Harry’s roles, it has been reported brother Wills or Princess Anne may assume his Captain-General of the Royal Marines role.

Harry officially stepped down as a senior member of the royal family at the end of March, and as part of his “Megxit” deal he reportedly relinquished several titles.

While it was initially suggested Harry’s titles might be kept “on hold” for him, earlier this year it was reported Prince William might take over his Captain General role.

Getty

The esteemed honour, which is yet to be officially handed over, was previously held by Prince Philip and reportedly a role the Duke of Sussex was reluctant to let go of.

But despite reports of a shock takeover, a royal commentator previously claimed the military roles “remain on ice,” which could suggest Her Majesty is stalling for a reason.

Despite talks of Wills and Anne taking over the role, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express no one has officially been appointed as Harry's replacement.

“Remember that no one else has taken [the roles] on so at the moment this is on ice,” Richard said, while pointing out that the titles would no doubt mean a lot to Harry.

“Whether they'll be restored, we simply don't know how that will play out,” he added.

As it stands, the details of Harry and Meghan’s Megxit deal are reportedly set to be reviewed by the Queen before the end of March, 2021.