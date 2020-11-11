Rumour has it Queen Elizabeth (pictured) has finally put her foot down with Harry and Meghan. AP

Speaking on E! News’s Daily Pop, royal commentator Morgan Stewart said that the decision to not include Harry suggests that the Queen has finally put her foot down.

Referring to previous occasions when the Sussexes reportedly asked for special consideration, Morgan described how the Queen has been more than accomodating.

She then explained how the royals gave the Sussexes subtle hints about their future role, long before Harry was allegedly excluded from the memorial service.

"I can't give exact examples but, obviously, they've detached themselves from the Royal Family and in the times we've spoken about them since they've been in LA, there have been some small requests they've asked for,” Morgan began.

Prince Harry (pictured) was reportedly left “heartbroken” after he was seemingly snubbed by the royal family during this year’s Remembrance Sunday memorial. AP

"It's been sort of like, 'ok, we can accommodate, we're figuring our way.' This was the first blatant...this is the line,” she continued, referring to the palace’s alleged stance.

Morgan then suggested Harry’s apparent snub was a very clear message from the palace, saying: "You're not senior members of the Royal Family anymore, enough.

“We're not catering for you, you live in Santa Barbara, you've got rich, famous neighbours, you want to focus on other things.

"We're not doing things on behalf of you, you either show up like you're supposed to do, or you're not a part of it,” she suggested is the feeling of the royals.

Morgan concluded by praising the palace for finally “drawing the line” with the Sussexes, saying: "It was kind of nice to see, finally, the line is drawn.

The Queen cast a lonely figure as she made a private pilgrimage to the grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. PA

Unable to take part in the official memorial, Harry and Meghan visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery, to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday.

What's more, Harry only recently spoke about Remembrance day, another memorial day in November, on the Declassified podcast, so the snub would have been quite distressing.

“Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. Respect for those who came before us and hope for a safer world,” Harry said.

“The act of remembering, of remembrance, is a profound act of honour.

“It's how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today,” he said.