Rumours have been rife about whether or not the Queen (pictured) will sidestep her son, Prince Charles, and choose her grandson, Prince William, 38, to become the next King of England. Getty

“Charles will serve as king with Duchess Camilla by his side,” the royal insider reportedly told US Weekly, referring to the suggestion William might take his father’s place.

“This is something [Charles has] dreamed about his entire life — he sees it as his birth right, and Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that, after being the reigning monarch for 67 years, it’s only fair Her Majesty takes a backseat – and Charles is more than ready to take her place.

Prince Charles is patiently waiting to take over the throne from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is the longest-reigning monarch in British history with 68 years' service. Getty

What’s more, the royal family is said to be hoping that the Queen stepping down might mark the end of an especially challenging year, which was riddled with scandal and drama.

“It’s only right that she makes way for someone else. She’ll still be heavily involved from behind the scenes, and everyone knows Charles will depend on her for support and advice,” the source said.

That said, despite being heir apparent since he was three years old, Charles’ controversial past and “political meddling” has some experts fearing it could jeopardise his future.

The Queen (centre) is said to be seriously considering stepping down next year. Getty

According to Express, experts believe the 71-year-old’s forward-thinking approach to the monarchy could divide the UK and potentially fuel republican sentiment.

Charles has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and last year he shocked the nation when it was reported he intends on “slimming down” the royal family.

According to the British publication, Charles wants to diminish the monarchy to just a few select members – mostly direct family, as one of his first rulings as king.

While some royalists welcome change, others fear Charles forward-thinking efforts could be too drastic a change from the Queen’s monarchy people have become used to.