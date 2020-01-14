Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry met at the 'Sandringham Summit' on Monday to thrash out details of the royals' departure, but details surrounding how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could become "financially independent" are yet to be confirmed and may be held back by Her Majesty.

After the crisis talks, the Queen expressed support for the couple’s plans including their wish to not be “reliant on public funds in their new lives” in a statement to the press.

However, when it comes to how Meghan and Harry intend to earn a living they may find their plans curtailed by a set of royal rules.

According to Express.co.uk, in 2001 the Royal Household set out guidelines to help to ensure that working royals do not exploit their status to profit in business.

The rules advise royals to first consult the Lord Chamberlain before taking on a new business activity, meaning Harry and Meghan would, under these guidelines, have to do the same.

This could create issues depending on how independent they wish to become, and as per the rules, the Lord Chamberlain has to approve new business activities.

He would have to recommend against a royal accepting an invitation to an official engagement which could not be kept entirely separate from any aspects of the business activities of that royal.

The guidelines also stressed that anyone connected with a business activity “should be carefully briefed not to try to exploit, either deliberately or inadvertently, the member of the royal family’s position, associations or access”.

This would affect any work the Duke and Duchess undertook with international brands too, in keeping with the royal rules.