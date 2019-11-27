WATCH: Brilliant footage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II running and shouting

Queen Elizabeth II appeared to be in high spirits while visiting the Royal Philatelic Society in London this week and reportedly left members in stitches after cracking several jokes.

When asked to sign a visitor’s book, Her Majesty smiled before joking: "Proof!"

Her message on the page read:

"26th November 2019.

Visit of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Society and the opening of its new headquarters at 15, Abchurch Lane, London."

The jokes didn't stop there. Upon leaving a room full of members who had remained silent out of respect, the Queen said: "You're all terribly silent, aren't you?"

The monarch was met with immediate laughter, Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English reported.