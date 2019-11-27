Queen Elizabeth II appeared to be in high spirits while visiting the Royal Philatelic Society in London this week and reportedly left members in stitches after cracking several jokes.
When asked to sign a visitor’s book, Her Majesty smiled before joking: "Proof!"
Her message on the page read:
"26th November 2019.
Visit of HM Queen Elizabeth II.
Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Society and the opening of its new headquarters at 15, Abchurch Lane, London."
The jokes didn't stop there. Upon leaving a room full of members who had remained silent out of respect, the Queen said: "You're all terribly silent, aren't you?"
The monarch was met with immediate laughter, Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English reported.
Queen Elizabeth II visited the Royal Philatelic Society in London (RPSL).
Getty
After also signing the society's 150th-anniversary book, the Queen was gifted a copy of the book, to which she said, "Oh that’s very kind, thank you."
"Is that the same as this one?" she asked, pointing at the book she had just signed. A member pointed to the book she had just signed and told her, "apart from that it’s not signed."
The Queen replied: "Oh well, never mind."
Her Majesty cracked several jokes while signing the visitors book and the society's 150th-anniversary book.
Getty