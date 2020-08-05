Former palace staffer Grant Harrold has seemingly ruffled a few royal feathers after he launched an online etiquette business using the name "The Royal Butler". Instagram

According to The Mirror, lawyers acting on behalf of the Crown claim that Grant is misleading the general public into believing that he still works for the Royal Household.

Lawyers argue that by using the name "The Royal Butler" along with a golden crest on his website, it implies that Grant is still in the Queen's employ.

According to Grant’s website, he describes himself an “Etiquette Expert" with experience as a "Royal Butler Trainer", "Broadcaster and Royal Commentator" and "Personal Aide and Adviser to Royals."

The website also states: "Previously, Grant was a member of the Royal household of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

“For the last eight years, Grant has personally been learning and developing his passion for etiquette, which he shares on his courses at The Royal School of Etiquette and The Royal School of Butlers.”

Jamie Muir Wood, who represents The Crown and acts on the Queen's behalf, said photos on Grant's website, which show him standing next to a wax figure of Her Majesty, could further mislead people.

“It is possible that members of the public would believe he is educating butlers on behalf of The Queen at his Royal Butler School, that he was appearing in the media as her representative, as a representative of the household of her Royal Family," Mr Muir said at an Intellectual Property hearing.

What’s more, the lawyer suggested that neither the Queen nor Cabinet Office – both of which have authority to allow someone to use the term “royal” – have given consent.

The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, comes after Her Majesty banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using the Sussex Royal name after they left The Firm in March.