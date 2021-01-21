Queen Elizabeth (pictured) has been urged to take action against certain members of the British royal family, who have been criticised for “freeloading” off taxpayers. Getty

"What will have to happen eventually and maybe not too far away is a great trimming down of it."

After the author of The Last Queen voiced his claims on Today Extra on Tuesday, Express conducted a poll, which revealed many are unhappy with the public purse being pilfered.

According to the survey, a whopping 92 per cent of readers (1,916 readers) believe Her Majesty should conduct an overhaul of the monarchy and strip minor royals of their tax funded benefits.

Royal author Clive Irving has released a new biography called The Last Queen (pictured). Amazon

What’s more, only a mere eight per cent of readers believed minor royals should be allowed to keep their taxpayer funded allowance, with just 15 people unable to make a decision.

Taking to Twitter, several fans commented on the poll, with one person writing: “It is about time hangers-on with meaningless titles are abandoned.”

Another fan stated: “The simple mindedness of royalty is an antiquated idea and should be disbanded, bad enough there are politicians sucking the proverbial t** of the taxpayer not to mention narcissistic superiority complex psychopaths!!”

Meanwhile, a third person simply added: “Abolish the monarchy altogether.

Beatrice (left) and Eugenie (right) could potentially be considered "minor royals". Getty

In addition to his claims about “freeloading” royals, Clive also suggested that Prince Charles’ future ruling could bring about the end of the monarchy.

"The Queen seems more modern than Charles. She seems very much timeless, whereas Charles is an 18th-century figure," Clive alleged.

He continued: “[Charles] hates many modern things and that wouldn't be a problem if he didn't try to impose his taste on other people.

“If he just remained in his cocoon of the 18th century but he doesn’t do that... he likes to have sycophants around him and that’s not a good sign of a future ruler.”